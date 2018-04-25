Speech to Text for Brazil homeowner shoots an alleged intruder, investigation under prosecutor review

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

alleged intruder in brazil, indiana. the brazil police department told news 10 the incident happened early sunday morning. it happened at a house on ashley street. officers said they found raymond morris with a gunshot wound to his leg. the homeowner told police morris kicked in his front door. the homeowner said morris approached him after he was told to leave. that's when the homeowner said he shot morris. police said morris underwent surgery and was in stable condition later sunday morning. the clay county prosecutor's office will review what happened. a terre haute man will be in court