Clear

Brazil homeowner shoots an alleged intruder, investigation under prosecutor review

Police say a homeowner shot an alleged intruder in Brazil, Indiana.

Posted: Wed Apr 25 04:19:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Apr 25 04:19:04 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Brazil homeowner shoots an alleged intruder, investigation under prosecutor review

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

alleged intruder in brazil, indiana. the brazil police department told news 10 the incident happened early sunday morning. it happened at a house on ashley street. officers said they found raymond morris with a gunshot wound to his leg. the homeowner told police morris kicked in his front door. the homeowner said morris approached him after he was told to leave. that's when the homeowner said he shot morris. police said morris underwent surgery and was in stable condition later sunday morning. the clay county prosecutor's office will review what happened. a terre haute man will be in court
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 64°
Zionsville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 66°
A Cold Night, then Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It