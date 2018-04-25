Clear

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Wednesday: Morning clouds, but some afternoon Sun possible. Also, warmer! High: 65° Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and colder. Cold NNE breeze. Low: 38° Thursday: Mainly sunny. Warmer. High: 66°

Posted: Wed Apr 25 04:13:45 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Apr 25 04:27:27 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Wednesday Morning Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a high at 64. tonight, the sky will start to clear; a few clouds, low at 37. tomorrow morning will be the coolest start of the week, but temps rebound into the mid 60s with plenty of sunshine. mid 60s and sunshine again on friday and saturday [h3]dallas officers shot-open pkg fog before noon; mainly cloudy today, a few breaks of sunshine and a high at 64. tonight, the sky will start to clear; a few clouds, low at 37. tomorrow morning will be the coolest start of the week, but temps rebound into the mid 60s with plenty of sunshine. mid 60s and sunshine again on friday and saturday new this morning - a man is in fog before noon; mainly cloudy today, a few breaks of sunshine and a high at 64. tonight, the sky will start to clear; a few clouds, low at 37. tomorrow morning will be the coolest start of the week, but temps rebound into the mid 60s with plenty of sunshine. mid 60s and sunshine again on friday and saturday new this morning - a man is in custody this fog before noon; mainly cloudy today, a few breaks of sunshine and a high at 64. tonight, the sky will start to clear; a few clouds, low at 37. tomorrow morning will be the coolest start of the week, but temps rebound into the mid 60s with plenty of sunshine. mid 60s and sunshine again on friday and saturday fog before noon; mainly cloudy today, a few breaks of sunshine and a high at 64. tonight, the sky will start to clear; a few clouds, low at 37. tomorrow morning will be the coolest start of the week, but temps rebound into the mid 60s with plenty of sunshine. mid 60s and sunshine again on friday and saturday new this morning - a man is in fog before noon; mainly cloudy today, a few breaks of sunshine and a high at 64. tonight, the sky will start to clear; a few clouds, low at 37. tomorrow morning will be
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 64°
Zionsville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 66°
A Cold Night, then Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It