West Vigo baseball beats South Putnam

Vikings won 9-0

Posted: Tue Apr 24 19:30:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Apr 24 19:30:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

hosted south putnam... jake lautenschlager was awesome on the mound.....the west vigo junior was bringing the heat, then freezes the batter with the off speed pitch... lautenschlager struck out 12...he tossed a one-hit shutout...... sixth inning, bases loaded for ethan newman....the west vigo sophmore comes up with a base-hit to right to plate two ..... west vigo wins nine- nothing, the vikings pick up the wic win.... [e6]tyra buss signs with conneticut-vo former mount carmel, illinois basketball star tyra
