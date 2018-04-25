Speech to Text for West Vigo baseball beats South Putnam

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hosted south putnam... jake lautenschlager was awesome on the mound.....the west vigo junior was bringing the heat, then freezes the batter with the off speed pitch... lautenschlager struck out 12...he tossed a one-hit shutout...... sixth inning, bases loaded for ethan newman....the west vigo sophmore comes up with a base-hit to right to plate two ..... west vigo wins nine- nothing, the vikings pick up the wic win.... [e6]tyra buss signs with conneticut-vo former mount carmel, illinois basketball star tyra