Linton baseball wins at TH North

baseball teams... the miners this week come in 10thi n the 2a polls..... the miners were looking for a big road win tonight, they visited terre haute north... terre haute north catcher zane latta had a couple of nice defense plays behind the plate.... linton couldn't get a pair of bunts down and the patriots catcher tracked them down.... fifth inning..... linton star kip fougerousse up....the iu commit rips a two-run single to center to give the miners a five-nothing lead... that was more than enough offense for noah woodward.....he picks up one of his three strikes out, the mienrs senior threw a complete game shutout, on just 84 pitches.... linton makes an impressive statement, with a five-nothing win at terre haute north..... west vigo was looking for a wic baseball win, they