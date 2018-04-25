Clear

Peter and the Wolf play

Posted By: Christopher Essex

university received a musical treat tonight. isu's "school of music" held a performance of peter and the performance of peter and the wolf! the performance was sensory friendly. that means it's designed to be accessible for people with disabilities. lights and sound remained at a low level. there were also quiet areas for kids who may have needed a break. organizers say the performance was a way to cater to everyone's needs. 120 students attended today's performance. the weather is slowly warming up in the wabash
