Speech to Text for Rapper speaks to local kids

possible to turn their lives around. "l-g wise" is a motivational speaker and life coach for young people. he visited gibault in terre haute today . gibault serves boys and girls dealing with troubling behavior, abuse, and other issues. we can't show you video of the kids for privacy reasons. "wise" talked about his personal story, and making life changes for the better. walking down the street one day, and rival drug family saw me, i was basically almost killed. / i said no more, i can't be livin' this kind of lifestyle anymore. "wise" also brought a van full of new shoes for kids at gibault. a faith-based group in nigeria helps makes visits like today's possible.