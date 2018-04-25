Speech to Text for Tuition free charter school

the hoosier state. it's called the "indiana agriculture and technology school". news 10's alia blackburn learned about the first of its kind program in indiana. she joins us now live from our newsroom ... at the indiana agriculture and technology school -- the work is here. students complete their course work online -- but there's time to get their hands dirty for real world experience. the virtual reality setup -- is what leaders say makes them stand out from any other school. elizabeth keegan is on the hunt for something new for her kids... "i'm looking to find something to spark and keep interest..." that's hard to do when you're a parent and a teacher... she's home-schooled children for at least 18 years -- and counting... "sometimes your students do their work very well and faithfully, but other times they still look at you as mom and it can be hard to get everything accomplished." when she came across the indiana agriculture and technology school on facebook... like agriculture and technology school on facebook... like other parents -- she wanted to know more. "there is a big world out there when it comes to agriculture ..." i-a-t-s is an online charter school.... that's core-40 aligned. students complete 4 to 6 hours of online course work per day... all with the help of a 4-tier system -- meaning 4 educators are assigned to 1 student. "you have the lead teacher that teaches the students, you have the concept coach that is the academic tutor, the success coach that is the counselor for the student and the student learning advocate that manages the whole process." beyond the computer -- students will come here once a month. this farm in morgantown, indiana is more than 600 acres. it serves as a lab space for students. "they'll go down, get their hands dirty, learn about soil erosion, forest management, agricultural forestry, mapping and orienteering..." opening doors to possibilities students never thought they had ... whether its building a career on the farm -- or "accountability " in the books. "i don't have t be the heavy on that because they're going to be producing work for someone else, which is what they're going to be doing if they go on to higher education." classes begin july 30th. space is limited for i-a-t-s -- they're accepting around 5-50 students. if you're interested in enrollment or to schedule a tour -- visit our website wthi- tv-dot-com. more change is coming to indiana