Locust Street sewer repair

Posted: Tue Apr 24 19:19:44 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Apr 24 19:19:45 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

14th and a half street is closed. "this" is what the area looked like earlier this evening. news 10 took phone calls from viewers over concerns the road was caving in. we learned this closure is so crews can do emergency sewer repair. the street should re-open friday may 4th. turning to the weather department... tonight . mostly cloudy,
