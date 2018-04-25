Speech to Text for Dance Ordinance in Terre Haute

ordinance requiring a permit for dance parties. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10.. you may remember ... the terre haute city council passed the ordinace in 20- 17. news 10's heather good is live in terre haute.. she has a look at the results of enforcement. officers here at the terre haute police station estimate they've issued thirty citations since the start of the indiana state university school year. they say the rule is keeping people safe ... but others argue they're getting in trouble for no good reason. williams says, "everybody was getting along, having fun, dancing and having barbeque." tommy williams says he was just enjoying his birthday saturday night when terre haute police officers showed up. tommy williams, claims he was wrongfully cited says, "we try to have a good time out here sitting on my property having a good time associating with family but we couldn't do that because they shut us down." williams was given a citation/ticket? for not having a dance permit. the terre haute city council passed an ordinance last year. it states anyone hosting a dance or allowing a dance party on their property without a permit can be cited. hosts also need liability insurance. lewis says, "we have seen a marked decrease in shootings. we have actually, the weekends that we've been out enforcing the dance permit we have had zero incidents." terre haute police explain the ordinance was created to crack down on violent crime at parties. sergeant denzil lewis, terre haute police department says, ""if we see a house that is obviously having a dance party we will approach it but for the most part the majority of these have been calls for service and we've responded to them and we've issued the citations." williams says he did get a noise complaint. sergeant lewis was one of the officers on scene saturday night but he declined to comment on the specifics of this case at this time. williams says the ticket will cost him 37-dollars. he plans to fight it. "we out here having a good time and basically we keepin the people that come to the party from getting in trouble." sergeant lewis explains some people make money hosting dance parties. he says many of the people throwing the parties are former students who rent out empty homes and charge people to get in. for more information about dance permits including exemptions ... visit our website ... wthitv.com. live in terre huate, heather good, news 10.