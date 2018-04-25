Speech to Text for Jose Kennedy shining in the ring

record 4,897 points.... get a chance to make a wnba roster.... the connecticut sun announced today they signed buss to a training camp but right now there is one in the area that is packing punch unlike anyone else! if you're ever looking for jose kennedy after school, chances are you'll find him training at the sweatbox gym in terre haute. porter 16:53:44 real hard working young man. comes in does his work. don't have to tell him to get at it, he gets at it every time. boxing is in the blood of this 14-year old ..... jose: been in my family for generations. my mom was a kickboxer. my dad likes to do kickboxing. brother boxes. the teenager has bragging rights in the ring on his family members...earlier this month he won the indiana state golden gloves championship in the 125-pound intermediate youth division... kennedy 16:52:09 feels good, because you work so hard. porter 16;55:40 beginning stage of his boxing career. for him to get state title is amazing. jose is very talented between the ropes and he's eager to see how far his punches can take him! jose: 16:53:06 working towards my goal of becoming a professional fighter porter: 16:55:20 seems like its in his blood. when he gets tired or blood. he gets even stronger. this is in him if you'd like to see this young star in action.....jose returns to the ring may 26th in terre haute at the banks of the wabash festival ..... that does for sports, we'll have more news after the break....