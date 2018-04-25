Speech to Text for Tyra Buss signs training camp deal with Connecticut Sun

isn't on the pacers side, but they don't care.... they've been the underdog this entire series and they still believe they can win this! its anybody's series right now. we have to be the hungrier team. we got a road win before, we have to go do it again. former mount carmel, illinois basketball star tyra buss will get a chance to make a wnba roster.... the connecticut sun announced today they signed buss to a training camp contract ... the sun are coached by curt miller, who recruited tyra to indiana..... the guard finished her career at iu with seven school records, including the programs all-time leading scorer with 2,364 career points.... during her time in bloomington she guided the lady hoosiers to a ncaa tourney appearance and a wnit championship.... during her prep career at mount carmel, buss was a two-time miss basketball winner and she finished her high school career with a illiinois state