Clear

Free rides on election day

Free rides on election day

Posted: Tue Apr 24 15:29:09 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Apr 24 15:29:09 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Free rides on election day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

people wanting to vote. the city of terre haute wants to make sure that isn't the case. people can get free bus rides on election day. that's tuesday may 8th. this is part of the city's monthly "no bus fare days." riders can go "anywhere" at no cost on those days. the city changed the normal schedule to include election day to help voters get to the polls. we've linked you to the city bus stops on our website. that's w-t-h-i t-v dot com. one local teenager knows all about
Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Zionsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Dry days and a warm up!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It