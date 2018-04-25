Speech to Text for Spring Plant Outlook

mph. wednesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 37. north wind 5 to 9 mph slowly making its way here, but the long stretch of cold days has made it hard on local farmers. storm team 10's chris piper went to clinton. he talked to a local farmer who says, they need things to change quickly. [b8]spring planting outlook-live pkg patrece and rondrell, i'm live here in terre haute, and you can see in this field behind me, if anything has been planted yet, it's off to a slow start. spring has sprung, but its been a slow start. but its been a slow start. local farmers say at this point, they should have been in the field almost two weeks ago. "we've been affected by a lot of rain, snow, especially cold temperatures, and not a lot of sunlight, so it's been hard." ed shew farms in clinton. he says with the back and forth weather, it's made it hard for anyone to do any planting. "we like to try to start by mid april, the 15, 16th of april, but ground conditions are determined upon that. we've got some ground that can do that, but here we are eight to ten days past that." shew says ground, not air temperature is the biggest factor. while i was out there, we did a test, but could only manage to get 53 degrees. "i personally like it to be about 55 degrees for corn as we plant. it really likes to germinate above 50 degrees, and 55 is better." and although shew thinks he will be back in the field this week, if the weather doesn't cooperate, there's not much he can do. "it's a hurry up and wait. at this point in the season, equipment is ready to go, and the ground isn't." which just goes to show weather has an effect on everything. shew says corn is the one crop that can be planted in the coolest weather, which means the more they have to plant, the warmer it needs to be. reporting live in ?? chris piper storm team 10. vigo county commissioners took a major step toward fixing-up properties with