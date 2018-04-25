Clear

Semi hits INDOT truck in Vermillion County

Posted: Tue Apr 24 15:24:17 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Apr 24 15:24:17 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

truck slammed into an "in-dot" work truck. it happened in vermillion county on state road 63 at the interstate 74 interchange this morning. indiana state police said a semi failed to change lanes as an arrow-board instructed. the semi hit the back of the in- dot truck. police said jerry clinton from gary indiana was the driver of the semi. officers cited him for failure to yield to a highway maintenance vehicle. no one was hurt in
