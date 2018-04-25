Speech to Text for Illinois School Funding

in illinois -- it's something lawmakers have grappled with for years. a problem some wabash valley schools are facing right now! news 10's lacey clifton joins us live from our newsroom with more. [b2]il school funding folo-nwsm pkg patrece-- rondrell -- schools in illinois have been operating in the red for far too long. now -- a beacon of hope has arrived -- a new school funding formula. it's a breath of fresh air for gasping illinois schools. "overall, very happy with the direction and the adequate, and the fairness, of this funding formula, in direction and the adequate, and the fairness, of this funding formula, in comparison to what we had." hutsonville schools just got the first state payment for the new k-12 funding formula. superintendent julie kraemer says the district isn't swimming in cash now-- but they "are" back to a balanced budget-- which is a big deal. "absolutely guaranteeing that i'm getting 100 percent of my base minimum has made a huge difference. i'm going in knowing that i'm rock solid going to get those, so that's huge." the funding formula is based on several categories. ultimately -- leading to more fair funding in the state. "these 26 elements are what you say is important. so we can go into a template and key how many students do we have? how many teachers do we have? what is our poverty level? and then it kind of shows us where you're short here you know, maybe you're over here. and it gives us a picture as far as what we need to do." "superintendent kraemer tells me that hutsonville is considered a tier 1 school. this means that they're in need of money from the state the most." "what they're saying is, is it's a poverty school district. they really don't have the resources even though they're trying. there's no way that they can get enough from the local tax payers. so the state needs to give them more money. those are your tier one." so now -- kraemer is feeling much better about the future of her schools. and with "new money" in hand -- the district has at least one plan that helps with the funding formula -- and benefits students. "we are actually going to bring back our ag program next year." as we mentioned -- hutsonville is a "tier 1" school -- so they're one of the first to get these state dollars. to see where your local school stacks up-- head to our website -- wthi tv dot com. back to you. a terre haute man faces charges