Speech to Text for Vigo County Stolen property arrest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of auto theft. the vigo county sheriff's office arrested "jason moore". his arrest came after police investigated the possible location of a runaway. the investigation led deputies to a home on taft street in terre haute. moore is the home owner. the vigo county sheriff's office said they found three stolen vehicles on the property. deputies also found a trailer that had been stolen but wasn't reported. moore also faces a charge of theft. he's scheduled to appear in court tomorrow. police cited a man today after a semi