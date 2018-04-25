Clear

Vigo County Stolen property arrest

Posted: Tue Apr 24 15:22:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Apr 24 15:22:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

of auto theft. the vigo county sheriff's office arrested "jason moore". his arrest came after police investigated the possible location of a runaway. the investigation led deputies to a home on taft street in terre haute. moore is the home owner. the vigo county sheriff's office said they found three stolen vehicles on the property. deputies also found a trailer that had been stolen but wasn't reported. moore also faces a charge of theft. he's scheduled to appear in court tomorrow. police cited a man today after a semi
