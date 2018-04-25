Clear

Tuesday Early Forecast

Posted: Tue Apr 24 15:20:33 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Apr 24 15:20:33 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

of showers before 8pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. north wind 5 to 7 mph. wednesday partly sunny, with a high near 62. north wind 9 to 13 mph. wednesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 37. north wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light north northeast after midnight.
Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
Zionsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Dry days and a warm up!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

