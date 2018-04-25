Speech to Text for Off the Beaten Path: Shadiamond's Sparkle

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

homes as a child.. to being adopted here in terre haute. "1"-wabash valley teen.. has pu a tough beginning in the rearview mirror.. to lead the way for children here. news 10's.. "ross rowling".. steps "off the beaten path". //////// [e3]off the beaten path-pkg from the outside, the 14th and chestnut after school program looks pretty standard. if you listen, laughter of fun loving kids fills the air. but it's the backgrounds of the children it benefits.. "this place has blessed me." that sets it apart. "i've changed, i used to be this little shy girl and now i just talk to anybody, on the street... " shadiamond johnson started coming here before she turned 10. "i wouldn't say that i had bad parents, but i was in an abusive home." to say the least... vvvon paper, having a hard time envisioning the sentence with byte in the middle "there were five of us, hard time envisioning the sentence with byte in the middle "there were five of us, there would be times when my parents would you know make us fight over who got to eat." that environment led to years of foster care. "i just didn't feel loved, and i felt like no one wanted me." "i was the last one to get adopted, been through 5 foster homes." finally her brother's grandmother, brought shadiamond home to terre haute. "she has been so very wonderful to me, like she's raising me after she done raised her kids already." now 15 and an employee here at the community center, shadiamond brightens the path for other children. "i felt like me coming out of where i went and coming here brought me out. so maybe that will happen to them." "letting them know that you're there for them i think is something that just, is meaningful to them." shadiamond johnson, paying it forward... "it makes me feel like i'm doing something with my life." teaching lessons, well beyond her years. " not forget it because you don't want to forget but just forgive, you know what i teaching lessons, well beyond her years. " not forget it because you don't want to forget but just forgive, you know what i mean?" in terre haute with chief photojournalis t mike latta, ross rowling news 10. //////// a big investment in southern indiana.. "means more jobs". and.. after years of being