Clear

IEA Nasdaq closing bell

IEA Nasdaq closing bell

Posted: Tue Apr 24 15:13:39 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Apr 24 15:13:40 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for IEA Nasdaq closing bell

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

county" was represented "on nas-daq" this afternoon. executives.. "with infrastructure and energy alternatives".. rang the closing bell this afternoon. "i-e-a" is the parent company "to white construction". "news 10" spoke with director of marketing "alyson white- hanson". "she says".. it's exciting to see the company continue to grow.. as they started out.. as the early pioneers in construction of renewable energy. it's a story about 'beating the odds' and 'paving the way for
Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Zionsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Dry days and a warm up!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It