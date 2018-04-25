Speech to Text for IEA Nasdaq closing bell

county" was represented "on nas-daq" this afternoon. executives.. "with infrastructure and energy alternatives".. rang the closing bell this afternoon. "i-e-a" is the parent company "to white construction". "news 10" spoke with director of marketing "alyson white- hanson". "she says".. it's exciting to see the company continue to grow.. as they started out.. as the early pioneers in construction of renewable energy. it's a story about 'beating the odds' and 'paving the way for