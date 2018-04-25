Speech to Text for Vermillion County Megapark

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"the vermillion rise mega park" "in vermillion county" held an open house today. the "50"-thousand square foot shell building.. was a joint project between "the newport chemical dep-oh", "garmong construction", and "the vermillion county commissioners". those in charge of the project say.. "the former chemical dep-oh" was a hot spot for economic development.. and this is just the next chapter "for re-developing the property". /////// /////// "it was such an employment setter for so many yeter, i think intuitively, it made sense to redevelop it and this building is sort of that first chapter." ///////// on top of today's "open house". it was announced.. "the property" is now certified as being "at&t fiber ready". "officials say".. this is just "1"-more incentive to attract jobs. ////// nats of ceremony" //////// "vermillion