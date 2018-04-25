Speech to Text for Daviess County region expands

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

indiana today. [b15]daviess county region expands-lklv pkg as a packaging company in daviess county.. will open its "3rd" production line. news 10' "abby kirk".. visited the washington facility today. she has more details.. about the expansion. //////// "iso-flex packaging, here in washington, is expanding. the four million dollar investment is going to add a third production line as well as add more jobs to the market." ----------- nat "we are excited to open a new line here in washington indiana. here we go! a company that makes plastic packaging is expanding the davies county facility on i-69. iso-flex packaging makes local synergy for plastics---barrier films for food packaging. "it's a continued reinvestment for the company and the community." the business has "30" workers i washington--- and now an all new production line will add "8" more jobs. "we hire at a much higher rate than most industries. and we will continue to do that." iso-flex packaging has received "4" million dollars in financing to fund the expansion. they say they plan to add a "third high-speed production line" ----which will add 700 to 800-thousand pounds of blown film per month! "we've been able to invest in facilities like this.new market leasers back to their owners. and then it turns around to where they expand and add employment." which means more jobs for the residents in the community.... and growth for the city.... "it shows the world that things are happening at this exit in washington, indiana." president, david mckinney, says he likes the economic climate and what the city did for their business.... "made us want to invest money here." serving as an ecomomic engine---- "oh its huge! we are bringing more people in the community and more people in the door. we are creating jobs! we are growing!! ...you can ask for anything better than growth." ------------------ "the president tells me they are still looking for employees. if you are interested in applying for the job. we will have information on how to do so on our website at w-t-h-i tv dot com. back to you." //////// "1"-wabash valley industrial park.. is ready for business.