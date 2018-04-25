Speech to Text for Tall grass changes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"with tall grass". now.. you can be "cited for tall grass" .. "if" it's taller than "8"-inches. last year, that requirement was "12"-inches. "a letter" will be sent to owners once a property has been cited. "the letter" will give owners "10"-days to get into compliance. otherwise.. "the county" will cut the grass at the owner's expense. "the letter" will also say.. "if" owners have another violation .. "the county" can come onto the property to cut the grass without warning. this is similar to an ordinance currently enforced in terre haute. [b14]x southern bureau-vo "positive economic news".. out of southern