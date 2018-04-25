Clear

7th Street Project costs

will push the cost of that project "over a half-a-million dollars. "the city" is re-building 7th street between hulman and voorhees. "the contractor" will remove "inter-urban rail lines". "the city engineer's office says".. the sub-base to the east of those lines is weak and must be replaced. that's to prevent new pavement from falling into dis-repair within "2"-years. "the board of public works and safety" approved a change order to the project to cover the additional cost. that will be about "95"- thousand-dollars. "the clouds".. pretty much dominated our tuesday.
