Speech to Text for Lighthouse Mission work could start this year

"as early as this december". "the lighthouse mission board" met this morning. "reverend tim fagg".. "told the board".. they should close on the sale of the mission's former location on wabash avenue "in december". between now and then.. "the developer" will design the project. "the sisters of providence" have partnered "with an indianapolis developer" to make this project possible. "the city council" passed a "9"-yea tax abatement "as incentive for this project". a recent discovery "at the 7th street re- construction project"..