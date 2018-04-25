Clear

Clay Community STEM grant

Posted: Tue Apr 24 15:06:03 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Apr 24 15:06:04 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"1"- wabash valley school corporation! [b6]clay community stem grant-vo "today".. "the indiana department of education" announced the recipients for the 1st ever "k" through "6" "stem acceleration grants". that's science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. "136"- corporation made proposals. only "11"-received "the competitive grant". making the cut.. "clay community schools"! "the grant funds" will be used for research, surveys, and other activities. to learn more "about stem education across the state".. be sure to visit our website "at w-t-h-i t-v dot com". [b7]marshall public library reno-vo "the marshall public library".. is getting "a major
