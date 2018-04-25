Speech to Text for Clay Community STEM grant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"1"- wabash valley school corporation! [b6]clay community stem grant-vo "today".. "the indiana department of education" announced the recipients for the 1st ever "k" through "6" "stem acceleration grants". that's science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. "136"- corporation made proposals. only "11"-received "the competitive grant". making the cut.. "clay community schools"! "the grant funds" will be used for research, surveys, and other activities. to learn more "about stem education across the state".. be sure to visit our website "at w-t-h-i t-v dot com". [b7]marshall public library reno-vo "the marshall public library".. is getting "a major