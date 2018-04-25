Clear

Marshall Library set to receive renovations

Posted: Tue Apr 24 15:03:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Apr 24 15:03:56 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

facelift"! you're looking at "a virtual tour" of what the illinois library "will eventually look like". "the library" has been saving for years to upgrade its main level. "a local author and writer" who passed away.. donated "100"-thousand- dollars to the library. so now.. "the plan" is moving forward. library director "alyson thompson says" .. she couldn't be more thrilled about the project. /////// ///////// "it's always been a dream of ours to renovate and kind of bring things up to date, and so we're excited that we have this opportunity." //////// "the library says".. work will start "later this summer". for specifics on what the project will cover.. make a point to visit "w-t-h-i t-v dot com". [b9]lighthouse mission to senior apts-vo construction "on a new senior housing unit" could
