Clear

Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Tue Apr 24 09:28:28 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Apr 24 09:28:28 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some some clearing overnight lows stay in the upper 40s. mainly sunny tomorrow, a high at 63. partly cloudy tomorrow night. thursday morning will be the coldest start of the week with temps in the upper 30s. highs on thursday, with sunshine, at 65. [c3]1000 meals in may-vo "hunger" -- is a problem affecting many families.. right us for the afternoon - still a slight chance for light rain showers. then, some some clearing overnight lows stay in the upper 40s. mainly sunny tomorrow, a high at 63. partly cloudy tomorrow night. thursday morning will be the coldest start of the week with temps in the upper 30s. highs on thursday, with sunshine, at 65. [c3]1000 meals in may-vo "hunger" -- is a problem affecting many families.. right us for the afternoon - still a slight chance for light rain showers. then, some some clearing overnight lows stay in the upper 40s. mainly sunny tomorrow, a high at 63. partly cloudy tomorrow night. thursday morning will be the coldest start of the week with temps in the upper 30s. highs on thursday, with sunshine, at 65. [c3]1000 meals in may-vo "hunger" -- is a problem affecting many families.. right us for the afternoon - still a slight chance for light rain showers. then, some some clearing overnight lows stay in the upper 40s. mainly sunny tomorrow, a high at 63. partly cloudy tomorrow night. thursday morning will be the coldest start of the week with temps in the upper 30s. highs on thursday, with sunshine, at 65. [c3]1000 meals in may-vo "hunger" -- is a problem affecting many families.. right us for the afternoon - still a slight chance for light rain showers. then, some some clearing overnight lows stay in the upper 40s. mainly sunny tomorrow, a high at 63. partly cloudy tomorrow night. thursday morning will be the coldest start of the week with temps in the upper 30s. highs on thursday, with sunshine, at 65. [c3]1000 meals in may-vo "hunger" -- is a problem affecting many families.. right
Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
Zionsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Dry days and a warm up!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It