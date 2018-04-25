Speech to Text for Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some some clearing overnight lows stay in the upper 40s. mainly sunny tomorrow, a high at 63. partly cloudy tomorrow night. thursday morning will be the coldest start of the week with temps in the upper 30s. highs on thursday, with sunshine, at 65.