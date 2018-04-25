Speech to Text for Lifeline Law may not prevent disciplinary action against fraternities and sororities

are concerned -- university policies... could stop them from saving lives. w-t-t-v explains -- "why" some believe the university's code of conduct... needs to match the state -- "life- line law." ////////// "reporter track.... "im a tour guide here for the university and i tell all my groups about the lifeline law. i tell them not to be ashamed, not to be worried about calling it because its in the best interest of everyone involved." "its about helping other peoples lives, trying to make sure they get home safely or just trying to protect them in general, you know what im saying?" but those same students say theyre concerned... because university rules and policies dont include a lifeline law. "people bring it up, just making sure is it okay to call, will it be frowned up, we dont want to get ourselves or other sisters in trouble." "nobody wanted to call because everybody was afraid that they would get in trouble, even though whatever the law says." university spokesperson chuck carney says every student must sign the i-u rules of code and conduct, which prohibit underage drinking, and is not the same as criminal law. "something that may not be a violation of law could be a violation of the rules of code and conduct at indiana university." so even if the lifeline law shields an underage student from arrest... carney says it may not prevent disciplinary action by the university against individuals... or fraternity and sorority houses. "a student who chooses to be a part of indiana university, obviously needs to live up to the code of conduct at i.u. and we expect that of them." despite any fears of discipline, carney says students are always urged to call 911 if help is needed. but some students wonder if thats happening as often as it should. "if people think theyre going to get in trouble, i dont think they would call." "or get their house in trouble?" "yes, yeah."