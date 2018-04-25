Speech to Text for Arrive and Drive

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

drive saturday, april 28 8am-5pm terre haute quarter midget association 3150 s houseman st., terre haute, in ever wanted to drive a real car ? come to terre haute quarter midget association at 3150 s houseman st. in terre haute on saturday april 28th from 8:00 am - 5:00 pm. driving sessions are $10 a piece open to kids ages 4 1/2 to 14. race cars and safety gear are provided. drivers must wear long pants, socks and close toed shoes. sunday april 29th will be our rain date. zorah shrine will be on hand cooking beans, while the clowns are entertaining the kids. we will also have a bounce house, a 50/50 raffle, and have t-shirts for sale for $5 for the drivers. please come see us at our new facility !!!! follow us out at www.thqma.com, on facebook, instagram - @thqma, or on twitter - @terrehauteqm a. terre haute quarter midget association along with zorah shrine annual arrive & drive saturday, april 28 8am-5pm terre haute quarter midget association 3150 s houseman st., terre haute, in ever wanted to drive a real car ? come to terre haute quarter midget association at 3150 s houseman st. in terre haute on saturday april 28th from 8:00 am - 5:00 pm. driving sessions are $10 a piece open to kids ages 4 1/2 to 14. race cars and safety gear are provided. drivers must wear long pants, socks and close toed shoes. sunday april 29th will be our rain date. zorah shrine will be on hand cooking beans, while the "ride to the polls -- how