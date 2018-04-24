Clear

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Tuesday: Scattered showers still possible. Chilly breeze. High: 63° Tuesday night: Widely scattered showers tapering off. Low: 47° Wednesday: Becoming mainly sunny. High: 62°

Posted: Tue Apr 24 03:40:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Apr 24 03:42:54 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Zionsville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 47°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
