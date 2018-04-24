Speech to Text for Fleas and ticks on your pet

storm team 10's brady harp spoke with an area veterinarian about when and how to defend your pet from warm weather parasites. spring finally has arrived throughout the wabash valley. animals might like enjoying the warm weather but so do insects that could attach themselves to your animal. troy loudermilk: "so you definitely want to be on the watch out for fleas and ticks especially springtime is a great time to ticks to start showing their face and people are wanting to get out and get in the woods and walk the trails so they just need to be aware when they do those things to check your dog over." loudermilk says now is the time to make sure your pet has preventative medicine against fleas and ticks. he says to not let your guard down even during colder months. loudermilk: "and we see fleas and ticks especially ticks all year 'round no matter how cold it is most pets live indoors so as long as it's 70 degrees in your house you'll have fleas and i would say ticks in the last couple of weeks we've started to see an increase of ticks on the pets." if you notice a tick attached to your animal - make sure you dispose of it properly. animal experts say if not removed correctly - ticks can cause an infection. troy loudermilk: "you want to make sure you get down and get the actual head of the tick off of there. you don't want to just pull because you could actually tear the head off the tick - so you don't want to just get down and pull you want to make sure you get the head of the tick itself." area vets say the wabash valley is prone to standing water - and that creates risks associated with mosquitos. they say make sure your pet is medicated against heartworms as mosquitos carry them. in terre haute - brady harp - storm team 10. i'll have your full forecast coming up after the break. you're watching news 10 nightwatch