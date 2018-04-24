Speech to Text for Sam Steimel returning to the mound

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sullivan baseball is really good and they are about to get even better.... evansville signee sam steimel has been cleared to return to the mound... the sullivan senior hadn't been able to pitch this year after suffering a strain of the ucl and flexor muscle during basketball season... steimel, who's batting 538 this year is an even better pitcher .... last season he was six-two on the mound. he had a ridiculous 1.17 era, with 66 strikeouts in 48 innings pitched....... the sycamores tyler ward has been named the missouri