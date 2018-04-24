Speech to Text for Vigo County School Corporation and voting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

joins us now with what this could mean for your child... previously... the vigo county school board decided not to go through with using school corporation buses to take students to the polls. however -- they are looking at other possibilities. "if they drive... then they should be able to drive his or herself to the polls. if they can't drive... then i think we can find a way... preferably after school... to get them to the polls." the ball is now in the court of superintendent dr. danny tanoos and his adminstrative team. during tonight's meeting -- tanoos said they will review the best options to accommodate students needing a ride on primary election day. board president jackie lower says several community groups have already offered to supply transportatio n. some say offering the service to students is a step in boosting vigo county's voter turnout... that's because they say transportation is often the biggest barrier in getting young faces to the polls. lower: "those who do not have the transportation ... i want to make sure that they reach out and get the services that we're going to provide them." spence: "kind of relieves or removes a barrier that they might feel is there if they don't quite know how to get to the polls or quite know what happens... that sort of thing. so sort of removing that barrier... i think... is a great idea and hopefully that helps them be voters in the future." lower says right now about 28 students have shown interest in voting transportation. superintendent tanoos and his team will meet tomorrow morning to discuss it further. back to you. [b18]x election alert-open off top in tonight's "election alert".. folks had