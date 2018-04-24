Clear

Monday Late Forecast

Monday Late Forecast

Posted: Mon Apr 23 19:39:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 23 19:39:19 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Monday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

60%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. tuesday a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 9am and 10am. cloudy, with a high near 62. north northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. tuesday night a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. north wind around 8 mph. class 3a, ninth ranked sullivan baseball is cloudy, with a low around 50. east northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. tuesday a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 9am and 10am. cloudy, with a high near 62. north northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. tuesday night a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. north wind around 8 mph. cloudy, with a low around 50. east northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. tuesday a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 9am and 10am. cloudy, with a high near 62. north northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. tuesday night a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. north wind around 8 mph. cloudy, with a low around 50. east northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. tuesday a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 9am and 10am. cloudy, with a high near 62. north northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. tuesday night a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. north wind around 8
Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Zionsville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 47°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Scattered Showers Still Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It