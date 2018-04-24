Speech to Text for Monday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

60%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. tuesday a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 9am and 10am. cloudy, with a high near 62. north northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. tuesday night a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. north wind around 8 mph. class 3a, ninth ranked sullivan baseball is cloudy, with a low around 50. east northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. tuesday a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 9am and 10am. cloudy, with a high near 62. north northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. tuesday night a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. north wind around 8 mph. cloudy, with a low around 50. east northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. tuesday a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 9am and 10am. cloudy, with a high near 62. north northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. tuesday night a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. north wind around 8 mph. cloudy, with a low around 50. east northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. tuesday a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 9am and 10am. cloudy, with a high near 62. north northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. tuesday night a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. north wind around 8