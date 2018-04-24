Clear

New Aldi jobs

Posted: Mon Apr 23 19:33:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 23 19:33:36 PDT 2018
Christopher Essex

looking to hire more than 100 positions. [b23]aldi jobs-vo off top fs aldi's will hold a hiring event this saturday april 28th. from 8 am to 3 pm. the event will take place at the holiday inn in terre haute. you'll be able to apply for jobs and ask questions. aldi's says wages start around 11.30 an hour. the minimum wage in indiana is 7.25. workers are building a new aldi grocery store on u.s. 41 in terre haute. that's in front of the south wal mart. it's set to open next month. there's a "sign" of life for on new development. we found this sign promoting two new
