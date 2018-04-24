Speech to Text for Railroad fines in Indiana

get a lot more complicated. right now, in indiana, local governments can fine railroads when their trains block a street for longer than 10 minutes. but recently, the indiana supreme court said it will consider the validity of that state law. a railroad company is trying to get rid of 23 recent citations out of allen county. it's saying there are two federal laws that keep states from trying to interfere with the safe operation of trains. again, the court is taking the argument into consideration. as it stands right now, local governments can fine railroads up to 500 dollars for blocking streets.