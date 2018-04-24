Speech to Text for Meet the candidate forum

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

had a chance to meet some of the candidates of next month's primary election in indiana. "indivisible indiana 8th district" put on a "meet the candidates forum" tonight. it happened at the "first unitarian universalist church" in terre haute. candidates for vigo county offices attended tonight. they included county commissioners, council members, township trustees, and more. organizers say events like these are very important during election season. 00:42:10,16 "it's a wonderful experience to support people as they're getting involved in the process and to really just hear what they have to say." the primary election in indiana is may 8th. early voting has begun. the process to deal with trains blocking streets could