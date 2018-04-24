Clear

Meet the candidate forum

Meet the candidate forum

Posted: Mon Apr 23 19:30:08 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 23 19:30:08 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Meet the candidate forum

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

had a chance to meet some of the candidates of next month's primary election in indiana. "indivisible indiana 8th district" put on a "meet the candidates forum" tonight. it happened at the "first unitarian universalist church" in terre haute. candidates for vigo county offices attended tonight. they included county commissioners, council members, township trustees, and more. organizers say events like these are very important during election season. 00:42:10,16 "it's a wonderful experience to support people as they're getting involved in the process and to really just hear what they have to say." the primary election in indiana is may 8th. early voting has begun. the process to deal with trains blocking streets could
Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Zionsville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 47°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Scattered Showers Still Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It