Speech to Text for Fennell Attorney request

they come as a former vigo county school employee involved in a kickback scheme... wants a new lawyer. a judge recently sentenced "franklin fennell" to two years in federal prison. he'll also have to pay restitution for the money taken from the school district. today.. in an u-s district court, fennell filed to be appointed a "pauper counsel". documents say it's so fennell can have "meaningful discussion with his attorney prior to any appellate deadlines." it's unclear at this time if this move means fennell plans on appealing his sentence. several vermillion county residents have