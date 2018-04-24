Speech to Text for Clark County gun sanctuary

illinois area to declare "gun sanctuary." but the topic was not brought up for discussion at the marshall city council meeting tonight. alderman warren le fever says, "i was hoping they'd come tonight because they would tell you how the state was going to run them out of business so you would at least understand why they're going to close their business." alderman "warren le fever" says he thought local business owners would be at the meeting to talk about how new gun laws could impact them... but they failed to show up. jasper and effingham counties have already "approved" resolutions stating they will "prohibit employees from enforcing the unconsitutional actions of the state government." it's a response to what some call an anti-gun agenda. "le fever" say it is still possible a resolution could pass in clark county. he says it'll be up for a vote at the next county council meeting. we have new details for you tonight..