Speech to Text for April 23rd Rick's Rallies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

how to play the hot corner to perfection.... what a play by the viking, he dives to stop that hot shot and throws from his knees to get the out at second.... northview senior brigham booe catches, pitches, plays third here and you can see why he plays all those positoins....this youing man is so athletic.....he makes a tough play look easy ... sullivan softball player abbey war-dell with the great hustle in left field to make the tremendous diving catch in foul territory....abbey gives up her body to make the play... if you play terre haute north baseball, you might not want to hit it to the outfield parker bray ends a patriot win with this catch....bray flashing the leather to take away the hit... then in north's next game jason mundell seals another patriot win with a awesome catch in center to end the game....mundell has some wheels and no problem tracking down pop fly's... that does it for this weeks edition of rick's rallies....keep hustling and making the plays because you never know when the camera will be on you and you could be part of the next rick's rallies... here's a look at the answer to today's