and when it comes to yard work... mulch can be very important. storm team 10s chris piper is live in terre haute. he joins us now to give you a few extra tips. [c2]why is mulch important-live pkg patrece and rondrell, i'm live here on ohio boulevard. a few weeks ago they mulched the trees here, and although the weather hasn't been the best, its something you can be doing right now. it's something that a lot of people use, but some people may not. mulch is a good idea this time of year, because it has multiple benefits for the yard. "the most typical use for mulch is around homes or businesses. ya know, definitely makes the property look nicer, and it does a lot of different things as far as helping your plants do better, specifically in warmer conditions." cody welsh is the general manager for the tulip company. he says although most people choose to mulch in the spring, you can do it year round. "fall is a great time to mulch as well. it's a really good way to kinda, heal your plants in to protect against the harsh cold, as far as winter goes." but the benefits don't stop there. "ya know, one thing it can help with is, some people don't think about, in certain areas it can help protect against erosion." and when you're in the yard frequently, it can protect against the general wear and tear. "ya know, mowers can get into tree roots, when you're weed eating you can do damage, so it's not a bad idea to outline the areas in mulch to kinda keep the mowers and all the weed eaters away from damaging your plants that you may have in those beds." so while it's easy to forget about, mulching your yard just might help you save some money, and it will keep your lawn looking the best it can. welsh says, there are a few different types of mulch, but it all depends on your personal preference.