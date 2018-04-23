Speech to Text for Illinois Save a Life Tour

between life and death. that's the message one program hopes to instill in high school students. the "save a life" tour stopped by lawrenceville high school today. it's a program that educates students on the dangers of impaired or distracted driving. the presentation included a simulation. news 10 talked with several students. they said today's presentation opened their eyes to the dangers of texting and driving. "there's death, injury, being away from your loved ones, taking loved ones away from other people." "if you get too distracted it can cause a lot of damage to either you or someone else's life. matter of fact it can end it." the u.s. department of defense also uses this program.