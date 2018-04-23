Clear

Illinois Save a Life Tour

Illinois Save a Life Tour

Posted: Mon Apr 23 15:23:20 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 23 15:23:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Illinois Save a Life Tour

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

between life and death. that's the message one program hopes to instill in high school students. the "save a life" tour stopped by lawrenceville high school today. it's a program that educates students on the dangers of impaired or distracted driving. the presentation included a simulation. news 10 talked with several students. they said today's presentation opened their eyes to the dangers of texting and driving. "there's death, injury, being away from your loved ones, taking loved ones away from other people." "if you get too distracted it can cause a lot of damage to either you or someone else's life. matter of fact it can end it." the u.s. department of defense also uses this program. [b16]x cont coverage-open head on students from terre haute south vigo high school are bringing home some trophies today.
Terre Haute
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Zionsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Scattered Showers Still Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It