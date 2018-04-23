Clear

Ross TJ Maxx Sign

in terre haute. we found this sign promoting two new stores "coming soon" to towne south plaza. they are "ross dress for less" and "t-j maxx". the sansone group owns towne south plaza. we've reached out to them about when these stores will open. we can tell you each store will be more than 28-thousand square feet. tonight, you can hear from people vying for your
