Speech to Text for Vermillion Count Scam Alert

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

scams. callers are pretending to be officers and ask for money. news 10's abby kirk joins us now to tell us more. patrece, rondrell--- according to the vermillion county sheriff's office---- several residents have been contacted by an individuals trying to convince the victim to donate money... nat the next time your phone rings...you might want to think twice before answering! "on average i would say two calls a day... if that." "marcia carroll" from montezuma says its terrible how many calls she gets from random phone numbers ...trying to scam "her" for money. "usually they are from st louis, seattle, or the east coast." callers are calling nationally, locally, or even over seas.... "don't give them what they want. don't talk to them and don't give them what they want... which is somebody to talk to and sell something to or scam." and--- it has officers in vermillion county on high alert. "they were using an officer's name for this agency..." that's after someone informed the sherriff's office that someone was pretending to be "law enforcement ...using the exact names of officers who work at that location. "we do not do any type of phone solicitations." sherriff mike phelps says no one has fallen victim to donating money....just "yet" bu that doesn't mean someone "won't" ... phelps says the best tip he can give----is to educate your family members. since it's the eldery who are often targeted. "they come from a more trusting time period than we do." phelps says callers are stealing personal residents numbers--- to make these scam calls... nat what looks like a local number.... nat 2 "please leave a message after the tone." has no person ... on the other end of the line.... "they're calling from a number that is different than what actually shows on the caller id." a warning to everyone.... "they don't care who they are scamming." that scammers are everywhere....and they aren't going anywhere any time soon... "i dont know the answer to stop all these...its going to be a much higher level than vermillion county." phelps says they want to be informed about scam calls... but, when it comes to making a "report"---there has to be a loss involved. if you have fallen victim---file a complaint through the attorney generals office. and if you want to donate...make sure you donate directly to the organization.... [b8]x job alert-open off top in this evening's "job alert 10"... a grocery store is looking to