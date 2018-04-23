Speech to Text for Sullivan County CASA

"court appointed special advocates" -- or "casa" member one local county is in the process of "beginning" their "casa" program.. news 10's kylee stewart was at their kick off celebration today.. she joins us now with more.. last year.. sullivan county saw two hundred "19" cases of abused and neglected children.. that's why they've decided to begin their first ever "casa" program. casa members are the voice for children going through the court system. on monday.. leaders in sullivan county invited the community to celebrate. the court received over "thirty four" thousand dollars from a state grant to fund the start of their new "casa" program. bob hunley is the judge of the sullivan circuit court. he handles all the cases involving children. "a lot of times those juveniles need to have a voice. having a casa program to be the voice for those children is very important." the number of child cases were high this past year.. and it will continue to climb. that's why something needed to be done. "the child needs a casa volunteer to be able to walk with the child throughout these kind of proceedings. and have their best interest at heart." stand up "casa volunteers take the pressure off of kids.. speaking as an advocate for them in court." volunteers are important - and they're needed in almost every county. pierce says anyone can become a casa volunteer. "it doesn't have any special requirements, anyone can do this that has an interest in children. take the training, learn something new." children should have a safe and happy environment to live in. that's why casa members work hard to make sure that happens. putting in time and effort to help those in the community. "the time that is required for this is very short. it doesn't take up an entire day, an entire month. it's a very short amount of time that you can use out of your life to give back to all of these kids." becoming a volunteer is a way to give back.. all while standing up for children. "it's a wonderful, fulfilling program and you really are helping children in sullivan county." the new casa group will be looking for volunteers! and they're asking "you" to join. the groups first meeting will be held on monday may 7th from four p.m. to 7 p.m. it'll be held at the sullivan county courthouse. we have more information on our website at wthi tv dot com. back to you.