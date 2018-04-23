Clear

Monday Early Forecast

Posted: Mon Apr 23 14:35:25 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 23 14:35:25 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. tuesday a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 9am and 10am. cloudy, with a high near 62. north northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. tuesday night a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. north wind around 8 mph. mainly before 7pm. cloudy, with a low around 50. east northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%.
Terre Haute
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Zionsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Scattered Showers Still Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

