Clear

Marshall Cleanup Day

Marshall Cleanup Day

Posted: Mon Apr 23 14:31:12 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 23 14:31:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Marshall Cleanup Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

day "of city-wide clean-up" was today in marshall, illinois. people can drop-off "some unwanted items" they may have at home. be aware.. this is for people living "within marshall city limits". "tires', "drywall", and "toxi items" will "not" be accepted. "clean-up" continues through saturday. the time most days is from "7"-in the morning until "4"-o'clock in the afternoon. "wednesday" will be from "4" until "8"-o'clock in the evening. "saturday".. the hours are from "8"-in the morning until noon. "rain" continues
Terre Haute
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Zionsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Scattered Showers Still Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It