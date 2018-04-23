Clear

1,000 Meals In May

1,000 Meals In May

Posted: Mon Apr 23 14:29:18 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 23 14:29:18 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

can help "feed families" struggling right here in our community. "first financial bank" is hosting "the 1-thousand meals a day in may food drive". "all first banking centers" wil graciously accept your donations "all next month". people can drop-off "non- perishable food items or, make monetary donations. "donations collected" will go to local organizations "like food banks". and.. "all donations" will stay in the counties they were collected in.
