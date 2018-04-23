Clear

Donaghy Day at ISU

Donaghy Day at ISU

Posted: Mon Apr 23 14:27:11 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 23 14:27:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Donaghy Day at ISU

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"today" was "spring donaghy da for "2"-academic colleges at state. "kindergarten students" "from franklin elementary school" were on campus for a field trip. they learned about bats.. and participated in some fun activities. "i-s-u students" helped the young visitors with crafts. "organizers told us".. this kin of project.. "helps both the kids" and "the college volunteers". ////// [b16]donaghy day-sot vo ////// i think it's important for our youth to come and see how i-s-u students get involved both on campus and in the community and they can see what it's like to attend college. that it's about learning, but it's also about having fun. /////// "donaghy days" happen each "fall" and "spring". it's just "1"-way sycamores sho their dedication to service. [b17]1000 meals in may-otsl vo "hunger" is a problem year- round. and you
Terre Haute
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Zionsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Scattered Showers Still Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It