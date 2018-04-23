Clear

Dever under new ownership

"news 10" has told you before.. "about zink dis- tributing".. buying "dever dis-tributing." we now know.. "the companies" finalized that agreement "on friday". this means.. "zink" takes over "dever's service area" .. which includes "several wabash valley counties". "dever's president said".. "dever" is grateful to have served the area for "44"- years. "a zink spokesperson said".. "the company" hopes to hire "many dever employees". "zink" also plans "to expand community outreach opportunities in terre haute".. and the surrounding area. "rain"... the weather talker on this monday! so, how much
